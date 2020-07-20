Loading articles...

Police search for suspects following York stabbing

Police investigate a stabbing incident in the Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue area on July 20, 2020. (CITYNEWS/DAVE MISENER)

Police are investigating following a stabbing in Toronto’s York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. they were called to the Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue area for a report of serious stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for two suspects, both male. One is described by police as five-foot-six-inches tall.  The second male is said to be around six-feet tall.  Both were wearing dark coloured and baggy clothing.  They were also wearing bandanas on their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Jarvis - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 PM
A bit of a break humidity-wise over the next couple of days. Enjoy humidex of 31-34 because by Sunday it will feel…
Latest Weather
Read more