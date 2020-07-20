Police search for suspects following York stabbing

Police are investigating following a stabbing in Toronto’s York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. they were called to the Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue area for a report of serious stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for two suspects, both male. One is described by police as five-foot-six-inches tall. The second male is said to be around six-feet tall. Both were wearing dark coloured and baggy clothing. They were also wearing bandanas on their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.