Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police search for suspects following York stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2020 9:09 pm EDT
Police investigate a stabbing incident in the Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue area on July 20, 2020. (CITYNEWS/DAVE MISENER)
Police are investigating following a stabbing in Toronto’s York neighbourhood Monday evening.
Police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. they were called to the Dufferin Street and Whitmore Avenue area for a report of serious stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.
Investigators said they are searching for two suspects, both male. One is described by police as five-foot-six-inches tall. The second male is said to be around six-feet tall. Both were wearing dark coloured and baggy clothing. They were also wearing bandanas on their faces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.