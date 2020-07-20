Loading articles...

PetMed: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 39 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

PetMed shares have risen 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS

The Associated Press

