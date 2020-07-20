Ontario Place to open this summer for socially distanced events

The province says Ontario Place will be open this summer for a number of events that will allow for physical distancing including drive-in movies and live music.

The Government of Ontario is providing $2 million worth of funding to Ontario Place to support on-site activities that it says will “give people the opportunity to safely reengage in arts and culture experiences.”

“As the province safely and gradually reopens, these initiatives will help with the economic recovery of the arts, entertainment and hospitality sectors in Ontario,” the government said in a release.

The summer lineup at Ontario Place includes free drive-in film screenings in August with programming by Hot Docs, imagineNATIVE and TIFF as well as the Toronto International Film Festival in September — all tailored to fit physical distancing requirements. Small boat rentals are also available.

