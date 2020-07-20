Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Place to open this summer for socially distanced events
by News Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2020 3:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 3:40 pm EDT
File photo of Ontario Place. FACEBOOK/OntarioPlace
The province says Ontario Place will be open this summer for a number of events that will allow for physical distancing including drive-in movies and live music.
The Government of Ontario is providing $2 million worth of funding to Ontario Place to support on-site activities that it says will “give people the opportunity to safely reengage in arts and culture experiences.”
“As the province safely and gradually reopens, these initiatives will help with the economic recovery of the arts, entertainment and hospitality sectors in Ontario,” the government said in a release.
The summer lineup at Ontario Place includes free drive-in film screenings in August with programming by Hot Docs, imagineNATIVE and TIFF as well as the Toronto International Film Festival in September — all tailored to fit physical distancing requirements. Small boat rentals are also available.
Click here for more on summer programming at Ontario Place.