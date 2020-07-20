Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 135 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 

 

Ontario confirms 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, a drop from the 164 cases reported yesterday.

One more person has died, bringing the death toll to 2,752.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 37,739 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.

