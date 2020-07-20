Ontario confirms 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, a drop from the 164 cases reported yesterday.

One more person has died, bringing the death toll to 2,752.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 37,739 with 88.8 per cent considered resolved.

Today, Ontario is reporting 135 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Yesterday, the province processed nearly 21,000 tests. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 20, 2020

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs