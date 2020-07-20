Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mortgage defaults after COVID-19 could look different than 2008, says economist
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 20, 2020 3:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT
Bank of Canada economist says the current economic recovery could be different than the recovery from the financial crisis of 2008. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
TORONTO — A Bank of Canada economist says the current economic recovery could be different than the recovery from the financial crisis of 2008.
Bank of Canada Director of Financial Stability Mikael Khan said that while the employment rate has fallen due to the pandemic, house prices are recovering and keeping homeowners from filing for insolvency.
Khan, who spoke at the Move Smartly Toronto Real Estate Summit on Monday, has been studying mortgage defaults.
He said breaks from mortgage payments have bought home owners some time to get back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.
Khan compared the COVID-19 pandemic to a natural disaster, such as the 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta., which also involved a mortgage deferral recovery plan.
Bank of Canada research found that while the wildfires caused a bigger spike in employment insurance filings than the 2008 recession, the EI trend reversed much faster after the fires than in 2008.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.