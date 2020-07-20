Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Moncton Canadian Tire store displays Christmas products after run on patio furniture
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 20, 2020 12:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT
A Canadian Tire store is seen in North Vancouver, B.C. on May 10, 2012. A Canadian Tire outlet in New Brunswick is packing its aisles with Christmas products in the height of summer. A store in Moncton has replaced wicker sofas and parasols with ornaments and artificial trees after a run on outdoor furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
MONCTON, N.B. — A Canadian Tire outlet in New Brunswick is packing its aisles with Christmas products in the height of summer.
A store in Moncton has replaced wicker sofas and parasols with ornaments and artificial trees after a run on outdoor furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manager Mary Robichaud says the location is essentially sold out of patio items, leading the retailer to display Christmas stock — much of it from last year — in its “seasonal” section.
Typically the shift to holiday lights and baubles begins in late autumn, not in 30 C heat waves.
Consumers stuck at home during lockdowns have spent more on furniture and home decor over the past three months.
Market data firm ResearchAndMarkets.com says the pandemic has pushed outdoor furniture sales to new heights, with purchases growing despite store shutdowns as retailers ramped up delivery and curbside pickup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.