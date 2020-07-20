Loading articles...

Moncton Canadian Tire store displays Christmas products after run on patio furniture

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

A Canadian Tire store is seen in North Vancouver, B.C. on May 10, 2012. A Canadian Tire outlet in New Brunswick is packing its aisles with Christmas products in the height of summer. A store in Moncton has replaced wicker sofas and parasols with ornaments and artificial trees after a run on outdoor furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

MONCTON, N.B. — A Canadian Tire outlet in New Brunswick is packing its aisles with Christmas products in the height of summer.

A store in Moncton has replaced wicker sofas and parasols with ornaments and artificial trees after a run on outdoor furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Mary Robichaud says the location is essentially sold out of patio items, leading the retailer to display Christmas stock — much of it from last year — in its “seasonal” section.

Typically the shift to holiday lights and baubles begins in late autumn, not in 30 C heat waves.

Consumers stuck at home during lockdowns have spent more on furniture and home decor over the past three months.

Market data firm ResearchAndMarkets.com says the pandemic has pushed outdoor furniture sales to new heights, with purchases growing despite store shutdowns as retailers ramped up delivery and curbside pickup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
ICYMI: WB 401 from west of Whites to Morningside - all collector lanes CLOSED for a police investigation. Major del…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s a quieter weather day today! (July 20) Still very warm but below heat warning criteria.…
Latest Weather
Read more