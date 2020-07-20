Moncton Canadian Tire store displays Christmas products after run on patio furniture

MONCTON, N.B. — A Canadian Tire outlet in New Brunswick is packing its aisles with Christmas products in the height of summer.

A store in Moncton has replaced wicker sofas and parasols with ornaments and artificial trees after a run on outdoor furniture during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Mary Robichaud says the location is essentially sold out of patio items, leading the retailer to display Christmas stock — much of it from last year — in its “seasonal” section.

Typically the shift to holiday lights and baubles begins in late autumn, not in 30 C heat waves.

Consumers stuck at home during lockdowns have spent more on furniture and home decor over the past three months.

Market data firm ResearchAndMarkets.com says the pandemic has pushed outdoor furniture sales to new heights, with purchases growing despite store shutdowns as retailers ramped up delivery and curbside pickup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC)

The Canadian Press