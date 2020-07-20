Loading articles...

Luby's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Luby’s Inc. (LUB) on Monday reported a loss of $25 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 49 cents per share.

The casual dining chain posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.11. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUB

The Associated Press

