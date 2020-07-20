Loading articles...

Child struck by vehicle in Leaside

Police said a child suffered a serious leg injury after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Leaside Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard area for a report that a pedestrian had been struck.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and the incident remains under investigation, police added.

 

