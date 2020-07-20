5 family members face 53 charges after drug probe by Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve charged five family members after a gun and drugs investigation in the city.

Police offered few details as to what led to the probe, but say they executed two search warrants on July 14.

During those searches, they say they recovered 11 firearms, 1,100 rounds of ammunition, as well as 110 grams of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, and 672 grams of crystal meth.

Police say they arrested Samuel Morris, 34; Emily Morris, 25; David Morris, 48; Rachel Morris, 19; and William Morris, 22; all from Toronto.

“They’re all from the same household and they are related,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told 680 NEWS.

However, police have not commented on the exact family relationships among the accused.

The suspects face 53 charges between them, including multiple weapons-related offences and possession for the purpose of trafficking.