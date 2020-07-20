Loading articles...

CounterPath: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ CounterPath Corp. (CPAH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $900,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The business telecommunications company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.1 million.

CounterPath shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

