Child-care cash to help with urgent COVID-19 needs in sector, Hussen says

OTTAWA — Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says a quick infusion of child-care cash to provinces will be aimed at helping daycares pay for protective gear, cleaning supplies and extra space needed to reopen safely.

The Liberals promised the provinces and territories $625 million for child care the over the next six to eight months, which at the most would go to the end of the federal fiscal year next March.

Hussen says the funding matches what provinces, territories and child-care experts pitched to help the sector manage the immediate costs of COVID-19.

In an interview, the minister says many of the details are still being ironed out about how the money can be used by provinces and territories.

Hussen was north of Toronto today to tout a planned increase to the value of the Canada Child Benefit that kicks in this month.

The maximum yearly benefit will now be $6,765 for each child five and under, and $5,708 for each child age six to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press