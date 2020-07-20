Loading articles...

Cal-Maine: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $60.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $453.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.4 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

Cal-Maine shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

The Associated Press

