Animal rights group decries 'feeble' charge after activist struck and killed

Halton Regional police have charged a 28-year-old man with careless driving causing death in a collision that claimed the life of a popular animal rights activist in Burlington.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on June 19, 2020, on Harvester Road near Appleby Line in Burlington.

The victim, Regan Russell, 65, was one of a handful of activists with the organization Toronto Pig Save holding a vigil outside a pork processing plant when she was struck and killed by a transport truck.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, a 28-year-old male from the Municipality of North Perth has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Death under the Highway Traffic Act and will be required to appear in court. There were no grounds to indicate this was an intentional act, or that a criminal offence had been committed,” Halton police said in a release.

The group Animal Save Movement released a statement Monday, decrying the charge as too lenient.

“These charges are feeble and do not amount to justice for Regan,” said Anita Krajnc, co-founder of Animal Save Movement.

The group called Russell “a pioneer of Canada’s animal rights movement” and said she’s been advocating on behalf of animals for more than 40 years.