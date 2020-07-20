Loading articles...

American Campus Communities: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 20, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Austin, Texas, said it had funds from operations of $50.9 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 37 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $13.3 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $185.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.62, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACC

The Associated Press

