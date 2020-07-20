Loading articles...

Vehicle fire closes portion of Hwy 401 at Hwy 6

Firefighters are seen dousing a dump truck after it caught fire on Highway 401 on July 20, 2020. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

A portion of Highway 401 is closed due to a vehicle fire on the stretch of road near Highway 6.

The cab of a dump truck was completely incinerated in the fire. Ontario Provincial Police say the driver got out of the vehicle in time and was not hurt.

Eastbound lanes of the 401 are closed at Highway 6 and one right lane is moving westbound.

More to come

