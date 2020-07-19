Loading articles...

US District Judge Esther Salas' son killed, husband shot

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said.

The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defence lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured, Wolfson said.

The gunman posed as a delivery driver, according to a law enforcement source who wasn’t authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP. They said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured.

The Associated Press

