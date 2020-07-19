Loading articles...

United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasts off from Japan

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

TOKYO — A United Arab Emirates spacecraft began its journey to Mars with a blast off in Japan on Monday in what is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

The launch of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of the seven-month journey to the red planet.

The launch, initially planned for July 15, had been delayed for five days due to bad weather.

The probe will study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change while circling Mars for at least two years. The craft is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:38 PM
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #WBGardiner west of Spadina.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 34 minutes ago
Temps will hover near 24 degrees this evening. Humidex near 33. Risk of thunderstorms & showers early evening. Part…
Latest Weather
Read more