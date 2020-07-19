Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasts off from Japan
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 6:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
TOKYO — A United Arab Emirates spacecraft began its journey to Mars with a blast off in Japan on Monday in what is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.
The launch of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of the seven-month journey to the red planet.
The launch, initially planned for July 15, had been delayed for five days due to bad weather.
The probe will study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change while circling Mars for at least two years. The craft is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.
Associated Press, The Associated Press
