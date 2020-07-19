Toronto man wanted for multiple break and enters

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a number of break and enter investigations throughout the city.

Police say 35-year-old Richard Alexis is wanted for three counts each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to comply probation. He is also wanted on one count each of flight while pursued by peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He is described as five feet ten inches tall, weighing 182 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.