Severe weather prompts Tornado warnings for parts of southern Ontario
by News Staff and The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 1:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 1:52 pm EDT
Strong winds and a severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines in the Beaches. CITYNEWS
Severe storms sweeping across the province prompted tornado warnings in a number of communities in southwestern and south central Ontario.
Mississagua, Brampton, Halton Hills and Milton were under a warning about the possibility of tornadoes bringing with it strong winds with gusts up to 100 km/h and heavy rains which had the potential to cause flooding. Environment Canada ended all warnings just before 1:30 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were also posted for most of southern Ontario which has been in the grips of a stifling heat wave the past week.
At one point, Hydro One reported more than 30,000 customers were without power in southwestern and central Ontario due to the effects of the storm.