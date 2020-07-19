Police search for suspect after 'random' attack attempts in Scarborough

Toronto police said they are searching for a male suspect after a series of “random” and “unprovoked” attempted attacks on people in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to Heather Heights Woods park, which is in the Orton Park Road and Ellesmere Road area, on Saturday after a man attempted to attack a woman with a hammer.

“There have been several reported incidences of similar circumstances and this general description, in this area,” police said in a news release Sunday. “These attacks have occurred each time at random, are unprovoked against members of the public with no warning.”

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s and approximately five-foot-eight inches tall. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts. The man was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound toward Orton Park Road.

If you spot the suspect, do not approach the person and call 911 right away.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.