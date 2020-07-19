Loading articles...

One man killed in house explosion in east end

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 9:40 am EDT

Emergency crews work to free someone trapped under debris at a house explosion in the east end of the city. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

One man is dead following a house explosion in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to a house under construction on Jones Avenue near Boultbee Avenue just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters could be seen attempting to rescue someone from a trench area at the scene of the explosion.

Police later confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.


