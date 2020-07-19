Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec mayor satisfied with search as police shift tactics in hunt for missing dad
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 12:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
Martin Carpentier, 44, is shown in this undated police handout photo. The mayor of a small Quebec town where provincial police concluded ground searches for the father of two deceased young girls is satisfied police have looked thoroughly for him. Late Saturday, police announced in a statement that they were suspending their ground search for Martin Carpentier in the St-Apollinaire area and surrounding towns. Police said they are changing their approach to the investigation but remain determined to find him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Surete du Quebec
ST-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — The mayor of a small Quebec town where provincial police concluded ground searches for the father of two deceased young girls is satisfied police have looked thoroughly for him.
Late Saturday, police announced in a statement they were suspending their ground search for Martin Carpentier in the St-Apollinaire area and surrounding towns.
Police said they are changing their approach to the investigation but remain determined to find him.
Mayor Bernard Ouellet says there’s been a lot of stress among residents of St-Apollinaire, a small town southwest of Quebec City where sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were found dead on July 11, triggering a manhunt for their 44-year-old father.
Ouellet says he’s satisfied that Quebec provincial police have done everything they can to find Carpentier, who has been missing in the area since a car crash on the evening of July 8.
While the entire province was devastated about the fate of the missing sisters, Ouellet said it hit hard in the town where they were found.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2020.