Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police pelted with bottles in Frankfurt clashes, 39 arrested
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 7:02 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
BERLIN — German police officers were pelted with bottles to applause from a large crowd after they tried to end a brawl in central Frankfurt early Sunday, leading to clashes that ended with 39 arrests, the city’s police force said.
Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill said a small group of police tried to intervene after the brawl involving up to 30 people broke out at around 3 a.m. in the city’s central Opernplatz square.
Participants in the fight turned on the officers and threw bottles at them, along with others standing nearby, he said. The other 500 to 800 people in the square “began to jeer and clap when bottles hit our colleagues,” Bereswill added. Police called in reinforcements, who he said were also pelted with bottles, and then cleared the square.
Bereswill said police arrested 39 suspected bottle-throwers, eight of whom were still in custody Sunday. Most were young men aged 17-21 from the Frankfurt area, many of them with immigrant roots, he said.
At least five police officers sustained slight injuries such as bruises and several police cars were damaged, Bereswill said.