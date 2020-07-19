Loading articles...

Police pelted with bottles in Frankfurt clashes, 39 arrested

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

BERLIN — German police officers were pelted with bottles to applause from a large crowd after they tried to end a brawl in central Frankfurt early Sunday, leading to clashes that ended with 39 arrests, the city’s police force said.

Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill said a small group of police tried to intervene after the brawl involving up to 30 people broke out at around 3 a.m. in the city’s central Opernplatz square.

Participants in the fight turned on the officers and threw bottles at them, along with others standing nearby, he said. The other 500 to 800 people in the square “began to jeer and clap when bottles hit our colleagues,” Bereswill added. Police called in reinforcements, who he said were also pelted with bottles, and then cleared the square.

Bereswill said police arrested 39 suspected bottle-throwers, eight of whom were still in custody Sunday. Most were young men aged 17-21 from the Frankfurt area, many of them with immigrant roots, he said.

At least five police officers sustained slight injuries such as bruises and several police cars were damaged, Bereswill said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Good morning! Watch out for tire debris on the #EB401 in the transfer lanes to the collectors, east of Bayview, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:43 AM
Hot and humid again today. The guaranteed high is 33 degrees with a hmx of 42. The risk for storms today so keep your eyes to the skies!
Latest Weather
Read more