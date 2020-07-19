Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports more than 160 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day
by News Staff
Posted Jul 19, 2020 10:12 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. The COVID-19 crisis has prompted a surge in lobbying as companies and organizations press the federal government to come to the aid of Canadians hard hit by the pandemic-induced lockdown.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Ontario reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the second straight day the case count has exceeded 160.
There were 166 new cases reported on Saturday. In the previous eight days, the number of new cases had not exceeded 130.
Ontario health officials noted a sharp increase in new cases in Peel Region with 48 up from 13 the previous day while another 37 new cases were reported in the Windsor-Essex area. Toronto Public Health reported 25 new cases, down from 47 the previous day.
Three additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,751.
The province says it completed 26,890 tests in the last 24 hour period, down slightly from the previous day.
Hospitalizations along with patients in the ICU and on ventilators remained unchanged.