Ontario reports more than 160 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Ontario reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the second straight day the case count has exceeded 160.

There were 166 new cases reported on Saturday. In the previous eight days, the number of new cases had not exceeded 130.

Ontario health officials noted a sharp increase in new cases in Peel Region with 48 up from 13 the previous day while another 37 new cases were reported in the Windsor-Essex area. Toronto Public Health reported 25 new cases, down from 47 the previous day.

Three additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,751.

The province says it completed 26,890 tests in the last 24 hour period, down slightly from the previous day.

Hospitalizations along with patients in the ICU and on ventilators remained unchanged.