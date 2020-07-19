Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $14 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

No winning ticket was sold for the $14 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 22 will be approximately $17 million.

The Canadian Press

