Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 2:28 am EDT

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed on Sunday following a two-month hiatus.

Netanyahu was not expected to appear at the hearing, which is taking place at a Jerusalem court and is mostly a procedural deliberation.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is alleged to have received lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favours with media moguls for more favourable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, painting the accusations as a media-orchestrated witch-hunt pursued by a biased law enforcement system.

The trial began in May. It resumes as Netanyahu faces widespread discontent over his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Israelis have been increasingly taking to streets to demand his resignation.

The Associated Press

