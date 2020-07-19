Loading articles...

Man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Toronto's east end

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto’s east end, police said Sunday.

Police tweeted at around 7:15 p.m. they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and McMillian Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said there was a total of four patients. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other patients were transported to the hospital.

Police said they have closed Lawrence Ave East from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive for the investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: @TorontoMedics COLLISION: (UPDATE) Lawrence Ave E & McMillan Ave - @TrafficServices investigating - the 4th patient is a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:18 PM
Temps will hover near 24 degrees this evening. Humidex near 33. Risk of thunderstorms & showers early evening. Part…
Latest Weather
Read more