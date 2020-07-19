Man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Toronto's east end

A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto’s east end, police said Sunday.

Police tweeted at around 7:15 p.m. they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and McMillian Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said there was a total of four patients. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other patients were transported to the hospital.

Police said they have closed Lawrence Ave East from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive for the investigation.