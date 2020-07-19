Loading articles...

Facing anonymous sexual misconduct claims a form of hell, BQ leader says

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is seen during a news conference, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he’s incapable of the kind of sexual misconduct alleged against him in an anonymous Facebook post.

He says the claim that he tried to force himself on a woman in the washroom of a Montreal bar in 1999, when he was a manager in the music business, does a disservice to real victims of sexual assault.

In a Sunday news conference on Parliament Hill, he calls facing such allegations a form of hell.

Bloc Quebecois MPs are standing behind their leader.

All 31 members of the BQ caucus have their names on a statement this morning saying they’re convinced the allegations are false.

They say they support Blanchet without hesitation.

