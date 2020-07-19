Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dutch military helicopter crashes near Aruba, killing 2 crew
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 11:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch military helicopter has crashed into the Caribbean Sea near the island of Aruba, killing two of the crew, the Defence Ministry said in a statement early Monday.
The NH90 helicopter was nearing the end of a coast guard patrol when it crashed Sunday afternoon near the island. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the ministry said.
A 34-year-old pilot, Lt. at Sea Christine Martens, and 33-year-old tactical co-ordinator, Lt. at Sea Erwin Warnies, were killed. The two other crew escaped without serious injury, Defence Chief Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer said.
The helicopter was based on a navy patrol ship, the Groningen. The ship was working to secure the wreckage and the helicopter’s black box, Bauer said.
Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a tweet.
Bauer said the rest of the Dutch military’s fleet of NH90 helicopters has been grounded pending the investigation.