BQ caucus backs Blanchet against sexual misconduct allegations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 11:22 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois MPs are standing behind their leader as he responds to allegations of sexual misconduct in the late 1990s.
All 31 members of the BQ caucus have their names on a statement this morning saying they’re convinced that the anonymous allegations against Yves-Francois Blanchet are false.
They say they support Blanchet without hesitation.
Blanchet has flatly rejected a claim, made anonymously in a Facebook post, that he tried to force himself on a woman in the washroom of a Montreal bar in 1999, when he was a manager in the music business.
He’s urged anyone with a complaint to take it to the police.
After issuing a categorical denial in writing a few days ago, Blanchet has a news conference scheduled this afternoon to address the allegation in person.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2020.