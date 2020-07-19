Loading articles...

5 arrested after Brampton sneaker sale results in gunpoint car jacking

Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 11:36 am EDT

Five people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and car jacking in Brampton early Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. following a meeting to facilitate the sale of high-end sneakers in the area of Olive Marie Road and Messina Avenue.

Authorities say after the sale was completed, two suspects arrived at the scene and pointed guns at the heads of both groups involved in the transaction demanding the keys to a Mercedes SUV which contained the merchandise.

Police later found the vehicle in London, Ont., alongside some of the stolen property and an imitation firearm.

Illia Ayo, 18, Stephan Ayo, 20, Jahvahn George, 20, and Madout Lual, 21, along with Emma O’Connor, 21, all from London, have been charged with a handful of crimes including robbery, imitation firearm-use while committing an offence, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

