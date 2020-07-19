Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 19, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 19, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
PEORIA, Ill. — Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.
None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.
Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.
Investigators don’t know what caused the fight and they don’t have any suspects, said Dotson, who noted that the investigation is ongoing.
Peoria is home to about 110,000 people and is about 155 miles (250 kilometres) southwest of Chicago.