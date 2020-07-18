RCMP say motor coach has rolled in Alberta, reports of multiple injuries

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say there are reports that multiple people are injured after a bus rollover on a highway that runs between Jasper and Banff National Parks.

Police say that members from their Jasper detachment, with help from others, are at the scene of a motor coach rollover in the area of the Columbia Icefields on Highway 93.

They say multiple injuries have been reported, although they did not release details.

Numerous fire departments, EMS, STARS Air Ambulance and Parks Canada are also helping, police say.

They say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Police and other agencies that are responding to the rollover are asking that people stay away from the area to allow emergency responders clear access.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press