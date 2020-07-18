Loading articles...

Quebec becomes first province to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

Last Updated Jul 18, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

MONTREAL — Starting today, Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places.

The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes into force as tens of thousands of Quebecers begin the traditional two-week construction holiday.

Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.

Some Quebecers have joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn’t have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren’t deeply affected by COVID-19.

But Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, has responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.

Quebec has seen a slight resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent days, which Premier Francois Legault has said is due, in part, to house parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

