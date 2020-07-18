Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quebec becomes first province to make masks mandatory in indoor public spaces
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 18, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 18, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
MONTREAL — Starting today, Quebec becomes the first province in Canada to require mask-wearing in all indoor public places.
The new directive, which applies to people aged 12 and older, comes into force as tens of thousands of Quebecers begin the traditional two-week construction holiday.
Businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules and are subject to fines of between $400 and $6,000 if their customers are caught violating the directive.
Some Quebecers have joined protests against the new edict, arguing the government shouldn’t have a blanket policy when most regions outside Montreal weren’t deeply affected by COVID-19.
But Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, has responded by stating all Quebecers should get in the habit of wearing masks to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus in the fall.
Quebec has seen a slight resurgence in COVID-19 cases in recent days, which Premier Francois Legault has said is due, in part, to house parties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.