Loading articles...

Person pulled from Lake Ontario at Lakefront Promenade in Mississauga

An undated photo of a Peel Regional Police marine unit boat. (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

Peel police say a person has been pulled from Lake Ontario at the Lakefront Promenade in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

CPR was given to the person and they were taken to hospital.

The circumstances around the incident have not been released.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
EB Gardiner at Strachan a disabled vehicle blocked the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:48 PM
We've hit our guaranteed high of 33 degrees today at @TorontoPearson . Heat warnings blanket southern Ontario and…
Latest Weather
Read more