Over three dozen senators demand 'open, transparent' inquiry into N.S. shooting

OTTAWA — Over three dozen Canadian senators are calling for an inquiry into the mass shootings that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia in April.

The senators say in an open letter today that a transparent and thorough investigation must be launched to better understand what happened and why.

They also argue that an inquiry will help identify and act on warning signs that could prevent future tragedies.

Senators from Nova Scotia sent two letters last month to federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey asking for a joint, federal-provincial probe into the massacre.

The third letter published today was signed by 37 senators from across Canada.

It was sent to federal ministers Blair, David Lametti and Maryam Monsef, as well as to Furey and Kelly Regan, Nova Scotia’s minister responsible for the advisory council on the status of women act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press