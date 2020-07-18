Ontario records slight spike in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight increase over the past few days.

The spike in new cases comes after eight straight days of 130 or fewer cases reported.

“While a slight uptick over the past few days, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases,” tweeted Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott.

Toronto and Windsor-Essex reported 47 new cases each while Peel Region reported 13 new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the province stands at 37,440 with almost 89 per cent of those infected reported as recovering.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,748.

Provincial health officials say 28,849 tests were completed over the previous 24 hour period.

Hospitalizations and patients in the ICU and on ventilators remained virtually unchanged.