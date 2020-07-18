Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Motorcyclist, 26, killed in apparent street racing incident
by News Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2020 7:12 am EDT
A motorcyclist was killed in a four vehicle crash on highway 427 northbound at highway 401. TWITTER/OPP
A 26-year-old man is dead following an apparent street racing incident overnight.
Provincial police say just before 11:30 p.m., two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in the northbound express lanes of Highway 427 approaching Highway 401.
Police say the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries were reported.
Investigators are searching for a fourth vehicle, believed to be a modified white Mercedes-Benz, which fled the scene of the crash. Police say they believe the driver was possibly racing with the motorcycle or driving aggressively in some manner. They say the vehicle did suffer apparent damage in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
