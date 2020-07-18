Loading articles...

Man stabbed in Brampton, 3 suspects wanted

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Brampton.

Peel police were called to the scene at Perkins and Van Kirk Drives just before 6 p.m.

The victim was found on the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for three suspects, but have not provided any descriptions at this point.

Investigators believe the suspects are known to the victim.

