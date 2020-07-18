Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kuwait's ruler, 91, admitted to hospital for medical checkup
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 18, 2020 5:51 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 18, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler has been admitted to the hospital for a medical checkup, the oil-rich nation’s state-run news agency reported Saturday.
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was in “good health,” the KUNA news agency said, citing a statement from the country’s diwan minister.
The brief report did not elaborate.
In August 2019, Kuwait acknowledged the emir suffered an unspecified medical “setback” that required him to be hospitalized. That came after visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that he was “praying for Emir’s speedy recovery,” without elaborating.
Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He’s pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues, such as the ongoing boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations, and hosted major donor conferences for war-torn nations like Iraq and Syria.