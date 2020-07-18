Loading articles...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, 'minor' issues

Last Updated Jul 18, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalized for “minor, non-coronavirus related issues,” a department spokesperson said Saturday.

Ross, 82, is “doing well” and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

The Associated Press

