PC brand beefless burgers recalled due to presence of wood pieces

Canadian Food Inspection Agency website. FILE/CityNews Toronto

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling President’s Choice brand Beefless Undeniable Burgers due to “extraneous material”– in this particular case, it’s pieces of wood.

The recall notice was posted on the agency’s website on July 16.

The CFIA says certain 452 gram and 226 gram packages are subject to the recall.

The agency says these products were sold nationally:

  • Beefless Undeniable Burger (Frozen), 452 g with best before dates of Jan. 29, 2021 and Feb. 9, 2021. The UPC code on the box is 0 60383 21511 8
  • Beefless Undeniable Burger, 226 g, with the code: 12520 SL/DDV6. The UPC code on the box is 0 60383 00005 9
  • Beefless Undeniable Burger, 226 g, with best before dates of Jan. 1, 2021, Feb. 9, 2021, and Feb. 12, 2021. The UPC code on the box is 10060383000056

 

 

