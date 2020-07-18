PC brand beefless burgers recalled due to presence of wood pieces

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling President’s Choice brand Beefless Undeniable Burgers due to “extraneous material”– in this particular case, it’s pieces of wood.

The recall notice was posted on the agency’s website on July 16.

The CFIA says certain 452 gram and 226 gram packages are subject to the recall.

The agency says these products were sold nationally: