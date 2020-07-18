Loading articles...

By the numbers: Canada's purchases of personal protective equipment to date

Last Updated Jul 18, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — Public Services and Procurement Canada has a $2.5-billion program to buy and distribute medical supplies for COVID-19 to the provinces and the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile.

Here is what the department says has been delivered this year:

27.1 million face shields

56.2 million pairs of nitrile and vinyl gloves

9.2 million medical gowns

11.2 million litres of hand sanitizer

22.7 million N95 and KN95 respirators

176.5 million surgical masks

367 ventilators

The Canadian Press

