BLM Toronto continues to press demands to defund police service

Black Lives Matter Toronto is set to hold a press conference at Ryerson University this morning to discuss their demands to defund the Toronto Police Service.

This comes after an overwhelming number of people came forward over the past week to speak out in favour of defunding police at four separate virtual town hall meetings with the Toronto Police Services Board.

Last month, city council voted against cutting and reallocating the police budget by 10 per cent, opting instead to add money to the budget for body cameras.

Protesters have made clear they do not want body cameras on officers and there is a growing number of experts who question the effectiveness of the technology altogether.

Hundreds of activists gathered outside of police headquarters Thursday during the last of the town halls, shouting their demands to defund the police.