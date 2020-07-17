Woman seriously injured after bitten by dog in Brampton, pet owner sought

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was bitten by a dog in Brampton.

Peel police say it happened late Thursday night near Nasmith and Nuffield streets in the Bovaird Drive and Highway 410 area.

The owner, who was walking two dogs at the time, left the scene.

Police are searching for the owner, who is described as a 35-year-old man, around five-feet six-inches tall, with a medium build, and wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.