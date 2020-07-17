SIU awaiting additional info before concluding Regis Korchinski-Paquet investigation

Police have said they were responding to 911 calls from the home about a possible assault

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has completed its fieldwork in connection to the Regis Korchinski-Paquet investigation but is waiting for additional information from the family’s lawyer.

The SIU says it has decided to wait until a second post-mortem requested by the family is completed before concluding its investigation

The SIU says it doesn’t expect those results until sometime in August.

The police watchdog says between June 18 and July 7, it spoke to three family members while a fourth person provided a written statement to the SIU rather than be interviewed.

“These interviews are in addition to the interviews previously conducted with seven civilian witnesses, six witness officers and the subject officer,” the SIU says in a statement released Friday.

The SIU says it has also requested the family turn over any additional evidence or witness statements that are not in their possession. This comes after a lawyer for the family indicated during a July 15 news conference that it had conducted their own investigation, where it was mentioned that an additional witness was present at the apartment.

Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from her apartment’s balcony on May 27 while police officers were in her home.

Police have said they were responding to 911 calls from the home about a possible assault. Her mother has said she wanted police to take her daughter to a mental health facility in Toronto while the family has questioned the role of Toronto police officers in her death.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.