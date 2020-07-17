Loading articles...

Sensient: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $30.6 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 70 cents per share.

The maker of colours, flavours and fragrances posted revenue of $323.1 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

Sensient shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXT

The Associated Press

