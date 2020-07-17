Loading articles...

Republic Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71 million, beating Street forecasts.

Republic Bancorp shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

