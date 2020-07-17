Loading articles...

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor

The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Associated Press

