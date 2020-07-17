Loading articles...

Police: Man charged with torching Supreme Court vehicle

Last Updated Jul 17, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

WASHINGTON — Authorities say they’ve charged a Maryland man with setting fire to a police vehicle outside the U.S. Supreme Court in the nation’s capital.

The Washington Post reports that Cody Tarner, 22, of Hagerstown, was identified by Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. Tarner was also critically injured with severe burns.

Tarner was charged with federal destruction of property and using fire to destroy property, among other counts.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Supreme Court’s public information office said a person “poured an accelerant” onto a vehicle that belonged to the Supreme Court police force and was unmarked.

D.C. fire officials said firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man with severe burns. Police said Tarner remains hospitalized. He has not appeared in court. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

